Boys Home of Virginia to host open house

Published Wednesday, Jul. 28, 2021, 7:55 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Boys Home of Virginia will be hosting an in-person open house on Friday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All guests will enjoy a tour, lunch and visit while getting a glimpse of what campus life is like for Boys Home residents.

Boys Home of Virginia, founded in 1906, provides a healthy and supportive environment for young men whose lives have been negatively impacted by poverty or family instability. Students are provided food, clothing, shelter, guidance, and educational and career opportunities in a manner that supports the successful transition to adulthood.

Boys Home, a non-profit 501 (c) 3 organization, is almost entirely privately funded by individuals, organizations, churches, and foundations.

For more information about Boys Home, or to donate, visit the website at www.boyshomeofva.org.