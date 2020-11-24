Boys Home of Virginia receives $25,000 in holiday match funding

Published Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, 6:17 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Boys Home of Virginia has received a $25,000 matching grant from the Jessie Ball duPont Fund for online-only donations received through Dec. 31 at www.givetoboyshome.org.

Any online donation from $1 to $500 will be matched dollar for dollar. Donors wishing to give more than $500 can break it down into multiple donations in order to take full advantage of this wonderful opportunity.

Boys Home hopes to reach its goal of a full $25,000 match by Dec. 31.

All donations received online through www.givetoboyshome.org will go toward continuing the mission of Boys Home, which is to help each student strive toward becoming a productive member of society, by developing his potential – spiritually, mentally, physically, and socially.

“We are so thankful to the Jessie Ball duPont Fund for providing match funding this holiday season. Their support will help us ensure Boys Home continues to be a safe and supportive place for all of our students,” Boys Home Executive Director Donnie Wheatley said.

This year has certainly been a year of change, uncertainty, and concern. However, amid the shutdowns, masks, virtual learning, and limited activities the boys have continued to thrive. The generous support of the community makes all aspects of Boys Home possible.

For more information on how to take advantage of this donation match, please call Sandra Scruggs at 540-965-7715 or visit the Boys Home website at www.boyshomeofva.org.

Related

Comments