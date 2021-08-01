Boys Home hosts Harvest Hustle 5K, 10K, half-marathon

Boys Home of Virginia will host the fifth annual fall fundraising event, the Boys Home Harvest Hustle 5K, 10K and half-marathon, on Saturday, Nov. 6.

In 2020, Boys Home was thankful to be able to host an in-person event, and with 138 participants, it was the biggest event yet. This event was a huge success and involved runners from all over the United States. Plans are in place to add some special features to the program this year, such as more awards, more fun and more food.

All three races will begin and end at the Intervale Trailhead of the Jackson River Scenic Trail, in Covington. The event will offer aid stations along the race routes with mini pre-packaged water bottles and Gatorades available. T-shirts and participation medals will be available for all runners, as well as individual pre-packaged snacks and drinks before and after the race.

Awards for each race will begin approximately 30 minutes after the top three men and women racers cross the finish line. Top three finishers male and female overall and top three male and female in each age category will receive awards.

The age categories are: under 12, 13-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, and 70+.

Registration for the 5K is $30, 10K is $35, and the half-marathon is $50, with early-bird pricing available before Sept. 15.

Race weekend schedule

Friday, Nov. 5

4-6 p.m. Drive-thru packet pickup at Boys Home of Virginia, 414 Boys Home Road, Covington.

Saturday, Nov. 6

8:30-9:30 a.m. Registration and packet pickup

9:30 a.m. Half-Marathon begins

9:45 a.m. 10K run begins

10 a.m. 5K run begins

To register, or for more information, visit www.runforboyshome.org or call Melinda at (540) 965-7707.