Boys Home hosting an Online Donor Appreciation drawing

Boys Home of Virginia is hosting an Online Donor Appreciation drawing on May 5.

Anyone donating online at www.give2boyshome.org through April 30 will be entered for a chance to win a handmade wooden tea box. This beautiful work of art was made and donated by Virginia artisan Gary Woods.

Since 1906, Boys Home has offered a nurturing environment for young men, ages 6-17, who need a second chance at success. By donating online, donors will help provide guidance, education, and assistance to each young man on campus – and get the chance to win a beautiful prize!.

If you have any questions or need more information, call Melinda at 540-965-7707 or visit www.boyshomeofva.org. Don’t miss this wonderful opportunity to win.

