Boys Home celebrating executive director Donnie Wheatley’s 35 years of service

Published Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, 9:23 am

Boys Home of Virginia will host “Two Days of Giving” on Thursday, Oct. 15, and Friday, Oct. 16, in honor of its executive director, Donnie Wheatley, and his 35 years of service.

Friends, family and supporters are encouraged to give Wheatley a call to congratulate him and make a pledge toward a $35,000 Boys Home fundraising goal.

Call 540-965-7704 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on those days.

To add to the fun, on Friday afternoon at 2 p.m., staff and students will “Stick it to Mr. Wheatley!” They will literally stick him to a wall with duct tape!

Boys Home is accepting donations of $5 for a stretch of tape or $35 for a whole roll.

(Do not send tape. This is just a fundraising opportunity.)

As a precursor to this event, Boys Home has been posting silly pictures of Wheatley in various locations and poses on its Facebook page and Instagram. If you haven’t see them, definitely check them out.

For more information or if you would like to make a donation, visit www.boyshomeofva.org or call 540-965-7707.

