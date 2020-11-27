BowlSeason.com unveils its first 2020 bowl projections

BowlSeason.com today released its official bowl projections for the 2020-2021 college football postseason.

The projections were compiled in reflection of the current college football standings, taking into consideration the College Football Playoff official rankings, conference tie-ins with bowls, and discussions between bowl and conference leadership.

BowlSeason.com will release a new set of bowl projections each Wednesday for the next three weeks, leading up to the official CFP final selections on Sunday, Dec. 20.

“We are very excited to unveil the first-ever BowlSeason.com projections,” said Nick Carparelli, executive director of Bowl Season. “Speaking to bowl administrators, conference commissioners and TV network leadership every day, these projections are a result of pooling all of those resources to compile the most educated forecast for the 35 active bowl games. There is much football to be played and, like the rankings, the projections will probably change each week. Bowl Season is truly a celebration of college football and we can’t wait for the first bowl games in less than a month.”

The complete 2020-2021 college football bowl schedule begins on Dec. 19. Thirty-three games will be televised on ESPN channels and two bowls will be seen on CBS channels.

The remainder of the final bowl matchups will be revealed on December 20 following the regular season and conference championship games. Bowl Season culminates with the 2021 CFP National Championship, scheduled to be played on Monday, Jan. 11, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Game times will be announced at a later date.

The NCAA’s Division I Council announced earlier this month that it has waived bowl eligibility requirements for the 2020-21 Bowl Season. It has also waived the minimum number of contests required for FBS teams.

Under ordinary circumstances, teams must have a .500 record to qualify for a bowl game, but the Football Oversight Committee recommended suspending that rule for the current season due to the pandemic and the possible postponement and cancellation of regular season games.

