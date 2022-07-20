Bovada Promo Code: How to Get a $1000 Free Bonus
Bovada are among the best offshore betting sites and are on the cutting edge of innovation when it comes to offers, alternative betting markets, and live in-game odds.
Current Bovada Promo Code
|Bonus
|Bonus Description
|Promo Code
|Claim
|Sportsbook Welcome Bonus
|50% deposit match up to $1,000
|Use Promo Code: INSIDERS
|Claim bonus
How to Claim the Bovada Betting Offer
To claim this exclusive betting offer from the team at Bovada, see below:
- Click here to sign up to Bovada
- Sign up by following the steps and create an account
- Make a qualifying deposit and bet
- Receive your first deposit bonus once qualifying bet is settled (up to $1000)
How to Place a Bet With Your Bovada Free Bets
- Sign up to Bovada
- Go to the Bovada ‘Sportsbook’ section
- Click on your chosen selection to load it onto the bet slip.
- Place it!
Promo Code Terms and Conditions at Bovada
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1000
- MD Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
There are hundreds of markets to explore ready for the rest of the summer of sport.
Bovada Betting Offers For Existing Customers
Bovada Ongoing Rewards Programme
Bovada’s Rewards Programme is a fantastic offering for customers already registered – every time you place a bet, you will receive points which can be redeemed for real cash. The scheme has six levels beginning at ‘starter’ and finishing at ‘hall of fame’. Here are the tiers listed below:
- Singles – 3 points for every dollar you wager
- Teasers – 15 points for every dollar you wager
- Round Robins – 25 points for every dollar you wager
- Parlays – 15 points for every dollar you wager
At the starter level you can redeem $1 for every 2500 points you earn, and at the hall of fame level you can redeem $1 for every 1000 points.