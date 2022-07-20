Bovada Promo Code: How to Get a $1000 Free Bonus

Charlie Rhodes
Last updated:

 

Bovada are among the best offshore betting sites and are on the cutting edge of innovation when it comes to offers, alternative betting markets, and live in-game odds.

 

Current Bovada Promo Code

 

Bonus  Bonus Description Promo Code Claim
Sportsbook Welcome Bonus 50% deposit match up to $1,000 Use Promo Code: INSIDERS Claim bonus

How to Claim the Bovada Betting Offer

To claim this exclusive betting offer from the team at Bovada, see below:

  1. Click here to sign up to Bovada
  2. Sign up by following the steps and create an account
  3. Make a qualifying deposit and bet
  4. Receive your first deposit bonus once qualifying bet is settled (up to $1000)

 

How to Place a Bet With Your Bovada Free Bets

  • Sign up to Bovada
  • Go to the Bovada ‘Sportsbook’ section
  • Click on your chosen selection to load it onto the bet slip.
  • Place it!

 

Bet on the Belmont Stakes at Bovada

 

Promo Code Terms and Conditions at Bovada

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1000
  • MD Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

 

There are hundreds of markets to explore ready for the rest of the summer of sport.

 

Bovada Casino Online Betting

Bovada  Betting Offers For Existing Customers

Bovada Ongoing Rewards Programme

Bovada’s Rewards Programme is a fantastic offering for customers already registered – every time you place a bet, you will receive points which can be redeemed for real cash. The scheme has six levels beginning at ‘starter’ and finishing at ‘hall of fame’. Here are the tiers listed below:

 

  • Singles – 3 points for every dollar you wager
  • Teasers – 15 points for every dollar you wager
  • Round Robins – 25 points for every dollar you wager
  • Parlays – 15 points for every dollar you wager

At the starter level you can redeem $1 for every 2500 points you earn, and at the hall of fame level you can redeem $1 for every 1000 points.

 

