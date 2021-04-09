Boucher, Moran endorse Mark Herring for Democratic attorney general nomination

Published Friday, Apr. 9, 2021, 9:58 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Former Congressmen Rick Boucher and Jim Moran have announced their endorsements of Attorney General Mark R. Herring in his re-election bid.

“Whether it was holding pharmaceutical companies accountable, securing our elections, or ensuring quality education access, Attorney General Herring has never wavered in his commitment to protecting Virginians,” Boucher said. “As we transition out of a deadly pandemic that has claimed the lives of so many of our neighbors, we need experienced, steady leadership in the Attorney General’s office. Mark Herring is the only choice.”

“Over the past eight years, Mark Herring’s resolute and balanced leadership has completely transformed the Office of the Attorney General, showing Virginians that he’ll always be in their corner,” Moran said. “We need someone in the Office of the Attorney General who knows how to navigate our justice system and keep Virginians safe. I proudly endorse Mark Herring for a third term.”

“Congressman Boucher and Congressman Moran are two of the greatest legislators Virginia has ever seen. Our constituents in Virginia were lucky to have them in the House of Representatives,” Herring said. “They led on protecting our environment, fighting for women’s equity, and expanding healthcare to our most vulnerable communities. Most importantly, they were always accessible and accountable to their constituents. I’m proud to have their support for a third term.”

Boucher served 14 terms in the House of Representatives, representing Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District. He also served in the Virginia State Senate, representing the 39th Senate District.

Moran served 12 terms in the House of Representatives, representing Virginia’s Eighth Congressional District. He also served as mayor of Alexandria.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments