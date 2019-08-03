Botetourt, Lee Young Farmers earn state honors

Two outstanding Virginians earned statewide accolades July 27 during the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers Summer Expo in Shenandoah County.

Rose Jeter of Botetourt County was named this year’s VFBF Young Farmers Excellence in Agriculture Award winner. Robby Burchett of Lee County was named this year’s VFBF Outstanding Young Agriculturalist.

The Excellence in Agriculture Award recognizes individuals for involvement in agriculture, leadership ability and involvement and participation in Farm Bureau and other organizations. Jeter was the 2018 runner-up for the award.

She is the sales and marketing manager for Homestead Creamery in Franklin County. For the past three years, she has been building and leading a sales team to help the company grow. She also has been in charge of creating the Homestead Creamery website and leading digital marketing efforts.

As Excellence in Agriculture Award winner, she will receive a Kubota utility vehicle, courtesy of Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance Services, and a travel package to the 2020 American Farm Bureau FederationAnnual Convention in January. While at the convention, she will compete for the AFBF Young Farmers & Ranchers Excellence in Agriculture Award.

The Outstanding Young Agriculturalist program recognizes high school juniors and seniors for academic, community and agribusiness achievement.

Burchett is the son of Bobby and Connie Burchett of Jonesville and a rising senior at Lee County High School. After graduation, he plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in animal and poultry science.

He is responsible for the daily care of his family farm’s cow/calf herd and noted that “I have to make sure all the animals are fed before I leave for school in the morning.”

Burchett is a member of the Virginia State 4-H Livestock Judging Team and recently was elected to serve as Western Area FFA vice president. He has been a member of the Lee County FFA since 2013 and has served as its secretary since 2017. He is a member of the Pennington Gap Lion’s Club and a junior board member for the Lee County Livestock Association.

He will receive a $1,500 scholarship sponsored by Farm Credit, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Co. and the VFBF Women’s and Young Farmers committees.

