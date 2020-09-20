Boost conversion rates with these five email marketing automation strategies

Published Sunday, Sep. 20, 2020, 2:06 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Since most businesses have already adapted to digital marketing, the competition among these markets is tight. Various platforms are existing to help these businesses maximize the online world.

Strategizing is an asset that business owners must acquire to engage in these competitions and secure a top spot in the market. They must learn how to convert leads to sustain and maintain their reputation skillfully. Among the many strategies, email marketing automation is one of them. Emails are known to be a powerful tool to reach customers, which is why leaders of companies must recognize its importance and invest in it.

The purpose of email marketing tools focuses on nurturing and converting leads. Investing in automated email marketing is cost-efficient and time-saving. Thus, repetitive mundane tasks are taken away to allow resources to participate more in converting leads into customers.

To strengthen a business’ potential and boost conversion with email automation, here are five email marketing automation strategies.

Enhance lead scoring to increase sales.

It must be frustrating to get views from people who will not be converted to buyers. This strategy will help business owners filter out potential buyers; it will identify the rate of the lead of potential buyers. To actualize this, the method undergoes by scoring the leads. Users who clicked the link or did CTAs will be identified.

Getting a better conversion rate from leads through automated emails is simple if business owners have their confidence presented in the emails. To do this, assure these tips:

Base the grading models on the awareness, retention, and engagement levels of the leads.

Allow scoring models customizations for social media activities, click-through and open rates, and downloads.

Arrange a threshold of campaigns that will enable personalized support transferring.

Identify significant and responsive triggers.

Triggered emails are sent in accordance with the company’s lead in the customer’s lifecycle. It allows the dispatching of emails contingent on the lead’s behavior and activities. This is the reason why automated email triggers are also called lifecycle emails.

The two types of active triggers that business owners must recognize are event-based and segment-based. It is essential to note this because it sustains the leads in email marketing. Event-based is defined as the actions of leads finished at a specific time. On the other hand, segment-based is composed of preferences of the lead exclusively.

To fully grasp this strategy, follow these steps:

Create an engaging email with an introduction that presents the identity of the brand.

Include a gentle reminder according to the lead’s abandoned cart data.

Send them to order emails with discount rates based on confirmation.

Be reminded to make a follow-up email.

Take note of the personal information of a likely-lead.

Create an appealing email personalization.

While sending emails are said to be strategic, recipients might find it annoying. The way to upturn this possibility is to humanize email sequences. Senders can deduce the behavior of these customers to dispatch follow-up campaigns that reverberate with the leads. Consider following these techniques to actualize this strategy.

Conceptualize a brand slogan related to the lead that is appealing and good-sounding.

Check the headliner benefit. The most common test is the A/B testing that identifies the most accurate tone and template.

Suggest promotional deals and discounts on products.

Be timely. Recognize different time zones and adjust the time of sending according to it.

Utilize third-party tools.

Business owners are lucky enough to be offered a variety of third-party tools to reach a wider audience. With the presence of emails, companies will not have a hard time doing it manually like before. The laborious task of writing it repetitively is no longer an issue in this digital world.

Sending automated emails is an advanced method of searching for potential customers. It could be a lot easier if it is integrated with third-party tools. This integration will generate dynamic content related to the lead.

Here are the ways to accomplish this strategy:

Check Omnichannel marketing. It is deemed as the central benefit of this integration.

Try accessing eCommerce stores like WooCommerce and WordPress, Shopify, and many more.

Send emails to customers requesting post-purchase reviews.

Ensure to indicate the payment methods like PayPal, local bank accounts, and the like.

Consider using workflow automation.

Workflow automation is another strategy that adds liveliness to automated emails. Tedious computerized emails are sometimes dull, so it is necessary to make it as appealing as possible. This strategy allows the creation of an excellent written and well-structured series of automated emails.

To lure potential customers, try these tips:

Plan thoroughly to recognize the goal of the content.

Select the workflow type, depending on the data accumulated.

Design a workflow, including a loyalty program.

The bottom line

Taking a step to improve the business’ standing in the digital platform can sometimes be scary, but it is essential to do it. Sending an automated email is one of the most suggested tasks to do. Besides saving time and energy, it also enhances creative processes, offering exceptional branding to target customers.

Related

Comments