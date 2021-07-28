Boone’s triple sends FredNats to 5-1 victory

A bases-clearing triple from Jake Boone paved the way for a 5-1 Fredericksburg Nationals win over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Tuesday night in the opener of a six-game homestand.

Boone’s two-out, three-run triple into the left field corner gave the FredNats the lead for good as they held the Shorebirds to only one run on three hits.

Delmarva struck first in the second, taking advantage of three Carlos Romero (W, 2-3) walks and a pair of throwing errors to score an unearned run. That lead would be short-lived, however, as the FredNats loaded the bases in their half of the second inning against Jean Pinto (L, 0-1) to set up Boone’s big hit.

The FredNats extended their lead with single runs in the third and fifth thanks to the speed of Ricardo Méndez. In the third, Méndez walked and stole second before hustling to third on an infield grounder. An errant throw allowed him to score an unearned run to extend the lead to 4-1. In the fifth, a two-out Méndez infield single was followed by another stolen base and an RBI single from Junior Martina.

Romero bounced back from his rocky second inning to complete 5.0 innings for the third start in a row. He allowed only two hits en route to his second win of the season.

Gilberto Chu, Leif Strom and Tomás Alastre combined to finish off the Shorebirds with 4.0 scoreless innings of relief for the FredNats.

The FredNats continue their series against the Shorebirds on Wednesday night. First pitch from FredNats Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05, with FredNats On Deck beginning at 6:50 on the FredNats Baseball Network.