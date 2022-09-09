Booking the ACC Week 2: Squash matches, strong midcard, good Pitt-Tennessee main event
We had an exciting ACC Football show last weekend, maybe too exciting.
North Carolina, NC State and Florida State got tough road wins that came down to missed extra points. Clemson looked like 2021 Clemson in the first half at Georgia Tech, and 2014-2020 Clemson in the second half.
Virginia Tech laid an absolute egg at ODU, which was picked to finish last in the Sun Belt.
Not sure what happened to Louisville, except that, yet again, not living up to expectations there.
Let’s see what we can to make sense of things with our booking for Week 2.
Squash matches
- Charleston Southern at #18 NC State: Big win, and nobody hurt on the State side.
- Furman at #5 Clemson: Big win, and nobody hurt on the Clemson side.
- Southern Miss at Miami: Miami should have no problem with a Southern Miss team that lost in four OTs to Liberty last week.
- Western Carolina at Georgia Tech: Georgia Tech needs to not have this one be close.
Midcard
- North Carolina at Georgia State: Carolina needs to figure out a way to give up less than 40 points here.
- Wake Forest at Vanderbilt: How about a nice lopsided win, and a big passing day for the returning Sam Hartman?
- Syracuse at UConn: I don’t know why UConn still tries football. Syracuse needs to roll them.
- Louisville at UCF: We need a win, and we need Malik Cunningham to look like the Malik Cunningham that was supposed to be a fringe Heisman contender.
- Duke at Northwestern: Duke looked good in Week 1. Northwestern upset (?) Nebraska in Week 0. A tall order here, but let’s get Duke a win.
- Virginia at Illinois: Another ACC-Big Ten matchup. Just win, ‘Hoos.
- Boston College at Virginia Tech: Lane Stadium needs to be rockin’ in prime time for the ACC Network set. Let’s put some good TV on here. Close game into the final five minutes. Then we need to put Tech over.
The main event
- Tennessee at Pitt: This is the game of the weekend for us. Pitt can solidify itself as the alternative in the conference to Clemson with a win. We need this one badly.