Booking ACC Football Week 12: Can we just skip ahead to Charlotte already?

Published Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, 4:08 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Wake Forest and Pitt continue their collision course toward what could be an interesting ACC Championship Game. Jerry Carter and Chris Graham discuss what needs to happen in Week 12 to keep things moving to where they need to be.

Related