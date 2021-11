Booking ACC Football Week 11: CFP dreams, sigh, dashed

Published Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, 5:46 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Booking ACC Football team – Jerry Carter and Chris Graham – officially gives up on the dream of having an ACC team in the College Football Playoff. Now, it’s all about having an entertaining ACC Championship Game in Charlotte in December. How do we get there?

Related