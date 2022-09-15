Booking ACC Football: Can we get Miami to go over Texas A&M in the Week 3 main event?

Chris Graham
Texas A&M is still ranked, somehow, after losing at home to Appalachian State last weekend, giving Miami an opportunity to get a win over a ranked team in prime time on Saturday night.

We shouldn’t get too excited, though. This A&M team that scored 14 on the Mountaineers, a week after North Carolina hung 63 on them in Boone, is headed toward a .500 season, if that.

The ‘Canes, surprisingly a nine-point road ‘dog, need a win for us in the main event of ACC Football this weekend.

They’ll get it.

The rest of the card

Squashes: The Virginia Tech-Wofford matchup is a Wardlow-esque squash match if there ever was one. Wofford is 0-2 and has yet to score in 2022 in losses to two FCS teams. Cue the powerbomb symphony for the Hokies, a 39-point favorite. … Duke is 2-0, hosting 0-2 North Carolina A&T, and a 27.5-point favorite. … Boston College (0-2) is getting 32.5 points in its matchup with Maine (0-2). … #5 Clemson (2-0) gets 36 against Louisiana Tech (1-1).

Mid-cards we should win: #19 Wake Forest (2-0) is a 16-point favorite over Liberty (1-1). We could use a comfortable win here. … #23 Pitt (1-1) is getting just 10 at Western Michigan (1-1). Did Tennessee expose something in the OT win last week? … #16 NC State (2-0) is an 8.5-point favorite at home over Texas Tech (2-0). … UVA (1-1) is an 8.5-point favorite at home against ODU (1-1), which upset Virginia Tech in Week 1.

Mid-card tossups: Syracuse (2-0) is a one-point home ‘dog to Purdue (1-1). A win here would be huge for the Orange and for the league. … Georgia Tech (1-1) is a 7.5-point home ‘dog to #20 Ole Miss (2-0). I’m not sure we’re going to look good here.

Lone conference matchup: Florida State (2-0) at Louisville (1-1). FSU is a narrow 1.5-point favorite on the road. Both have nice wins – the ‘Noles at LSU, the Cards at Central Florida. I’m leaning toward wanting to see FSU go over here.

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]