Booking ACC Football: Can we get Miami to go over Texas A&M in the Week 3 main event?
Texas A&M is still ranked, somehow, after losing at home to Appalachian State last weekend, giving Miami an opportunity to get a win over a ranked team in prime time on Saturday night.
We shouldn’t get too excited, though. This A&M team that scored 14 on the Mountaineers, a week after North Carolina hung 63 on them in Boone, is headed toward a .500 season, if that.
The ‘Canes, surprisingly a nine-point road ‘dog, need a win for us in the main event of ACC Football this weekend.
They’ll get it.
The rest of the card
Squashes: The Virginia Tech-Wofford matchup is a Wardlow-esque squash match if there ever was one. Wofford is 0-2 and has yet to score in 2022 in losses to two FCS teams. Cue the powerbomb symphony for the Hokies, a 39-point favorite. … Duke is 2-0, hosting 0-2 North Carolina A&T, and a 27.5-point favorite. … Boston College (0-2) is getting 32.5 points in its matchup with Maine (0-2). … #5 Clemson (2-0) gets 36 against Louisiana Tech (1-1).
Mid-cards we should win: #19 Wake Forest (2-0) is a 16-point favorite over Liberty (1-1). We could use a comfortable win here. … #23 Pitt (1-1) is getting just 10 at Western Michigan (1-1). Did Tennessee expose something in the OT win last week? … #16 NC State (2-0) is an 8.5-point favorite at home over Texas Tech (2-0). … UVA (1-1) is an 8.5-point favorite at home against ODU (1-1), which upset Virginia Tech in Week 1.
Mid-card tossups: Syracuse (2-0) is a one-point home ‘dog to Purdue (1-1). A win here would be huge for the Orange and for the league. … Georgia Tech (1-1) is a 7.5-point home ‘dog to #20 Ole Miss (2-0). I’m not sure we’re going to look good here.
Lone conference matchup: Florida State (2-0) at Louisville (1-1). FSU is a narrow 1.5-point favorite on the road. Both have nice wins – the ‘Noles at LSU, the Cards at Central Florida. I’m leaning toward wanting to see FSU go over here.