Book your hotel in Bangkok near the BTS for greater convenience

If you’re visiting Bangkok for the first time, the best way to make life easier on yourself while you’re in town is to book a hotel in Bangkok near the BTS Skytrain.

The Skytrain is one of three rapid transit rail systems in Bangkok that are interconnected with each other. Together, they cover most of the city and can get you to pretty much every tourist destination in Bangkok. If you’re in town on business, the BTS Skytrain and the MRT both serve the major business areas of the city.

Other public transportation services in the city also tie into these rapid transit systems, making them the hub of public transport in Bangkok.

Seeing the Sights of Bangkok

When you book a hotel in Bangkok near the BTS, you’ll have the ability to quickly and efficiently access the most famous of Bangkok’s landmarks and historical monuments such as the Grand Palace, Wat Pho, Chinatown and the Temple of the Dawn.

The BTS also ties into the water taxis that provide passenger service up and down the Chao Phraya River, which is the main waterway in Bangkok. These water taxis offer a one-day unlimited ticket to tourists that allow visitors to the city to hop on and off the water taxis at any of the stops along the river.

You can take the BTS to the Saphan Taksin Station on the Silom Line, and walk down the stairs to Sathorn Pier where you can buy your ticket for the water taxis and visit the Grand Palace, Wat Pho and the Temple of the Dawn that are all on the banks of the Chao Phraya River.

The BTS also serves Lumpini Park, Chatuchak Weekend Market and the shopping district of Sukhumvit Road.

By transferring to the MRT system at Sala Daeng station, you can also access the historic Chinatown area of the city and Rattanakosin Island.

Getting Around Town on Business

Both the BTS Skytrain and the MRT also serve the business districts of Bangkok. Most businesses are either along Sukhumvit Road or in the Silom and Sathorn Areas of the city, with the Silom and Sathorn areas serving as the main hub of financial and multinational corporate businesses in Bangkok.

By booking a hotel in Bangkok near the BTS or MRT systems, you can easily make any meetings in any of the business areas in Bangkok without ever having to worry about getting stuck in traffic.

Getting to Suvarnabhumi Airport on Time

Booking a hotel in Bangkok near the BTS or MRT can also help you get to Suvarnabhumi on time as well. The Airport Rail Link is interconnected with both the BTS and MRT. This airport rapid transit system is aa quick and comfortable way to avoid any worries about becoming stuck in traffic when you’re trying to get to the airport on time.

If you’re visiting Bangkok for the first time, make life easier on yourself by booking a hotel in Bangkok near the BTS or MRT systems.

