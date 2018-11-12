Book signing for new Charlottesville guidebook set for Nov. 15 at Beer Run

Published Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, 9:16 pm

100 Things to Do in Charlottesville Before You DieAuthor Marijean Oldham will sign copies of her new book, 100 Things to Do in Charlottesville Before You Die, 2nd Edition, at Beer Run, 156 Carlton Rd Ste 203, Charlottesville. This event is set for Thursday, Nov. 15 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.

Reedy Press is pleased to announce the release of the second edition of our popular guidebook, 100 Things to Do in Charlottesville Before You Die, by Marijean Oldham. The revised list is still exhaustive, fun, and quirky, and celebrates the top ways to connect with the city and nearby surroundings.

For a small Southern-ish town, Charlottesville, Virginia, sure packs a lot into its geographic footprint. A destination for history buffs, the town is central to the homes of three U.S. presidents, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and James Monroe. An academic and college sports attraction, the University of Virginia—designed, built, and founded by Thomas Jefferson—is a large presence in the town. Bordered by the Blue Ridge Mountains and just two hours southwest of Washington, DC, Charlottesville is a cultural powerhouse with deep roots. Let this book be your guide to all the delightful activities and a roadmap to the true flavor and feeling of today’s Charlottesville. Whether you’re people watching on the downtown pedestrian mall or hanging out on the Corner at UVa, we have the comprehensive list of Charlottesville to-dos, which should keep you busy from now until you die.

100 Things to Do in Charlottesville Before You Die, 2nd Edition is available wherever books are sold.

