Book launch for Team of Destiny at New Dominion Bookstore on June 22

New Dominion Bookshop in Charlottesville will host the official book launch for Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham’s new book, Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, on Saturday, June 22, from 7-8 p.m.

This event is free to attend and open to the public.

“This is a hoops story you will love! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was ‘Awesome Baby’ and so is this book!”—ESPN Basketball Announcer Dick Vitale

About the Book

Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

About the Authors

Jerry Ratcliffe is the dean of the UVA sports media. He has covered the Hoos and ACC basketball for forty-five years. The four-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, as selected by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association, Ratcliffe is also the author of The University of Virginia Football Vault: The History of the Cavaliers, published in 2008. “Hootie” is now the editor of the popular JerryRatcliffe.com and the host of The Jerry Ratcliffe Show, which airs on Saturdays at 9 AM on ESPN Charlottesville, 102.9 FM.

Chris Graham has covered UVA athletics since 1995. A 1994 graduate of the University of Virginia, he is also the coauthor of Mad About U: Four Decades of Basketball at University Hall, a historical review of the famed former home of UVA basketball, published in 2006. Graham is the editor of AugustaFreePress.com, which launched in 2002, and a play-by-play broadcaster covering college baseball and college football for ESPN3 and ESPN+.

To pre-order a copy of Team of Destiny through the shop, send an email to staff@ndbookshop.com or call the shop at (434) 295-2552.

Pre-order for $20: click here.





