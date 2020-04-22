Book a Ratchada hotel in Bangkok for your convenience

Booking a Ratchada hotel in Bangkok is quickly becoming a convenient option for people visiting the city on business as well as pleasure. With the ongoing development of Ratchada Avenue, the area now offers twice as many shopping, dining and entertainment options than it did just a few years ago.

Many seasoned travelers to Bangkok have discovered that booking a Ratchada hotel in Bangkok provides them with just as many restaurants and entertainment choices as booking room in the heart of the city. But these hotels offer them a better quality of life as well.

Because property is often cheaper in this part of Bangkok, these hotels often offer more spacious guest rooms and grounds and facilities that feature lush gardens. With Bangkok’s MRT system running right underneath Ratchada Avenue, efficient public transportation is within easy walking distance of your Ratchada hotel in Bangkok’s front door.

MRT Gives New Life to Ratchada

With the opening of the MRT system in Bangkok, developers started to recognize the advantages of the area over the more crowded and heavily congested areas of the city.

Ratchada is close to the Sukhumvit area, the traditional shopping area of Bangkok. Yet, these days Ratchada is starting to give Sukhumvit a run for its money with all the shopping choices it has to offer as well.

For people in town on business, the opening of the MRT means that Ratchada is now an easy commute to the business and financial districts of the Silom and Sathorn areas. There isn’t even a reason to transfer trains. The MRT can deliver you across town to the business areas of Bangkok in as little as 15 minutes.

The MRT connects with the Airport Rail Link on Ratchada Avenue as well. This makes it even more attractive to book a Ratchada hotel in Bangkok. Travelers can take the train from Suvarnabhumi Airport, and not have to spend a minute in the notorious traffic of Bangkok.

Business, Shopping, and Entertainment Options

With all this development facilitated by the opening of the MRT, came a new level of growth to the Ratchada area that saw it become an alternative business district in Bangkok.

These days the Ratchada area offers its own high-rise office buildings, shopping malls, restaurants and entertainment attractions that are making the area a destination unto itself. Booking a Ratchada hotel in Bangkok is now seen as a smart option in being able to take advantage of all the area has to offer.

The Ratchada area of the city offers a more relaxed lifestyle than the hustle and bustle of the central business districts of Bangkok. With the ease of getting in and out to the airport and getting around town quickly and efficiently, more business and pleasure travelers than ever before are choosing to book a Ratchada hotel in Bangkok as their first option.

Find out what all these savvy travelers have discovered. Find out about the ease and convenience of the Ratchada area on your next visit to Bangkok.

