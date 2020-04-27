Book a cheap hotel on Sukhumvit near Emquartier and save money

One of the best things about the city of Bangkok is that you can stay inexpensively in an upscale part of town. You can book a cheap hotel on Sukhumvit near Emquartier and spend the money you save on accommodations to enjoy a world-class shopping experience.

Once you begin exploring Bangkok, you’ll soon realise that Bangkok is unlike many other cities of the world, in that it doesn’t discriminate. Cheaper accommodations can be right next door to luxury hotels. And they both can be located just a short walk from the finest restaurants, exclusive shopping malls and pampering day spas.

Better Standards in Bangkok

Of course, “cheap’ is a relative term. The fact is that Bangkok offers some of the least expensive hotel rates in the world. This means that a cheap hotel on Sukhumvit in Bangkok will offer a level of comfort and sophistication that you may not equate with your definition of a “cheap” hotel. This will most likely come as a nice surprise when you check in to your room expecting to find something mundane and instead be greeted by a clean, comfortable and modern room with plenty of conveniences.

The elevated standards of Bangkok hotels mean that you’ll enjoy your visit that much more when you get out and start exploring the area of the city around the Emquartier.

Explore the Phrom Phong Area of Bangkok

The Emquartier is located in the Phrom Phong district of Bangkok. It’s one of the most colourful and vibrant areas of the city with exclusive high-rise condos on the one hand and some of the city’s best examples of its delicious street food on the other.

Stroll the area’s streets, and you’ll find an eclectic mix of small shops, tasty Japanese, Thai and international restaurants, and large shopping malls featuring name brands from all over the world.

Stroll through Benjasiri Park to enjoy an oasis of greenery in the heart of the city. Spend the morning or afternoon beneath the skilled hands of a massage therapist in one of the many relaxing and therapeutic day spas of the area.

Convenient Rapid Transit

Booking a cheap hotel on Sukhumvit near Emquartier also means that you’ll be within easy walking distance of the Bangkok BTS Skytrain’s Phrom Phong Station.

The BTS Skytrain is one of the city’s most popular forms of rapid transit. It is interconnected with the two other rapid transit systems, the MRT and the Airport Rail Link. Together, they can get you nearly anywhere you want to go in Bangkok.

The BTS also provides quick and convenient access to the water taxis on the Chao Phrya River, with which you can explore some of the iconic landmarks of Bangkok, the Grand Palace, Wat Pho, and the Temple of the Dawn.

With the location, the cost, and the ease and convenience, booking a cheap hotel on Sukhumvit near Emquartier may just be the smartest decision you’ve ever made on your trip to Bangkok.

