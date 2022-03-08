Bonhoeffer: Cell 92 brings history to life at Court Square Theater
The story of German theologian, pastor, spy, and German dissident Dietrich Bonhoeffer comes to the Court Square Theater stage.
The world premiere play Bonhoeffer: Cell 92 weaves together letters, eyewitness accounts, and dramatic historical imagery to dramatize the complicated choices one must make when individual theology and moral convictions are tested by a strong drive to act against violent oppression.
Created by Eastern Mennonite University professors Jerry Holsopple and Justin Poole, Bonhoeffer: Cell 92 is a cinematic theater hybrid performance featuring EMU students, alumni, and faculty. Run time is two hours, without intermission.
Court Square Theater presents Bonhoeffer: Cell 92 March 11-13, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday (doors open at 7 p.m.) and 3 p.m. Sunday (doors open at 2:30 p.m.).
Tickets (Adult – $15 advance; $17 at door; Student – $13 advance; $15 at door) are available online at valleyarts.org/performances.