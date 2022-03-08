Bonhoeffer: Cell 92 brings history to life at Court Square Theater

Published Tuesday, Mar. 8, 2022, 10:43 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The story of German theologian, pastor, spy, and German dissident Dietrich Bonhoeffer comes to the Court Square Theater stage.

The world premiere play Bonhoeffer: Cell 92 weaves together letters, eyewitness accounts, and dramatic historical imagery to dramatize the complicated choices one must make when individual theology and moral convictions are tested by a strong drive to act against violent oppression.

Created by Eastern Mennonite University professors Jerry Holsopple and Justin Poole, Bonhoeffer: Cell 92 is a cinematic theater hybrid performance featuring EMU students, alumni, and faculty. Run time is two hours, without intermission.

Court Square Theater presents Bonhoeffer: Cell 92 March 11-13, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday (doors open at 7 p.m.) and 3 p.m. Sunday (doors open at 2:30 p.m.).

Tickets (Adult – $15 advance; $17 at door; Student – $13 advance; $15 at door) are available online at valleyarts.org/performances.