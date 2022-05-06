Boeing moving global HQ to Northern Virginia, with plans for research hub

Boeing announced Thursday that its Arlington will serve as the company’s global headquarters, and that the company plans to develop a research and technology hub in the area to harness and attract engineering and technical capabilities.

“We are excited to build on our foundation here in Northern Virginia. The region makes strategic sense for our global headquarters given its proximity to our customers and stakeholders, and its access to world-class engineering and technical talent,” Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun said.

The news was met with understandable enthusiasm by Virginia leaders.

“For well over a year, I’ve been making my case to Boeing senior leadership that Virginia would be a great place for its headquarters, and late last year, I was happy to learn that my efforts were successful,” U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said. “As the former governor of Virginia, I was proud to secure Virginia’s standing as the best state for business and the best-managed state, among other honors, and I’ve been proud to work in my role as senator to help continue to cultivate the kind of pro-business environment that world-class companies like Boeing need to grow and thrive.”

“Boeing is one of America’s great pioneering businesses, and we are thrilled the company has decided to headquarter in Virginia,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. “The decision to call Virginia home shows that the Commonwealth is the premier location for aerospace companies. I look forward to working with Boeing to attract even more talent to Virginia especially given its reputation for engineering excellence. From day one, our goal has been to make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family. I want to thank Boeing, its CEO Dave Calhoun, and its leadership for choosing Virginia.”

“Boeing’s announcement is the culmination of years of growing commitment to Northern Virginia, with contributions to our community that include major philanthropic support ranging from the Virginia Innovation Campus to Long Bridge Park,” said Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA-08), who represents the Northern Virginia suburbs of the nation’s capital, including Arlington, and serves as the chairman of the House Science Subcommittee on Space and Aeronautics. “I am thrilled but not surprised to hear that they have chosen to move still more good-paying jobs to Arlington, it is a great place to live and work. Northern Virginia has long been a growing hub for tech innovation and the aerospace industry, and now we welcome yet another major advance in this sector for our region.”

