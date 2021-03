Body recovered on Roanoke River near the Blue Ridge Parkway

Published Wednesday, Mar. 17, 2021, 10:33 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The National Park Service has recovered the body of a man reported missing back on March 3..

The body recovered near Rutrough Point on the Roanoke River on Wednesday has been identified as Brent Gibson, 26, of Bedford County.

Search operations for Gibson had begun on March 3, in the vicinity of the Roanoke River Overlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

No further information is available at this time.

Related

Comments