Body of missing man found on the Blue Ridge Parkway
The body of a man whose motorcycle was found at the Thunder Ridge Parking Area on the Blue Ridge Parkway in October was found today.
National Park Service dispatch operators received a report at 8:16 a.m. Friday of a human body on a trail near Thunder Ridge Parking Area at Milepost 75 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
National Park Service Law Enforcement Rangers arrived on scene and confirmed the body to be that of James Albert Hogue, 63, of Bristow.
Hogue’s unoccupied motorcycle was first noticed at the Thunder Ridge Parking Area, near Milepost 75, on Oct. 26. It is not uncommon for vehicles to be left at parkway overlooks for extended periods while owners are on a backcountry hike. After two days, Parkway law enforcement rangers began an investigation and search.
The cause of death is still under investigation.
