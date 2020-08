Body found in Chris Greene Lake in Albemarle County: Police investigating

Albemarle County Police Department and Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a report of a body found in Chris Greene Lake at 8:11 a.m. Wednesday.

The Underwater Recovery Unit is currently on-site to recover the body.

Chris Greene Lake Park is closed to the public at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Updates will be provided when they become available.

