Bob Good picks up endorsement from National Federation of Independent Business

The National Federation of Independent Business has endorsed Fifth District Republican nominee Bob Good.

“We are confident Bob Good will be a strong advocate for Virginia’s small businesses in Congress,” said Nicole Riley, NFIB’s Virginia State Director. “He has a solid understanding of the issues NFIB members in our state face, such as high taxes and overregulation. That’s why we are proud to endorse Bob Good today on behalf of small businesses in Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District. We look forward to working with him in Congress.”

“Bob Good’s business experience lends itself well to understanding the challenges small businesses are experiencing,” NFIB National Political Director Sharon Sussin said. “Good supports removing restrictions and barriers that stand between small businesses and their success. We know he will be a reliable supporter for small businesses in the U.S. House of Representatives.”

Bob Good’s endorsement today comes from NFIB FedPAC, the organization’s political action committee. NFIB FedPAC is funded by NFIB member donations above membership dues. Decisions made by NFIB FedPAC are managed by a member-driven grassroots evaluation process. Small business owners are influential in their communities and NFIB members in Virginia will work hard to elect Bob Good to Congress.

“The success of small business is critical to the economy in the Fifth District and is at the heart of many of the towns and cities in our region,” Good said. “I am thankful that the Federation has chosen to support my campaign. I believe that when we lower taxes and reduce regulations, businesses are given a greater opportunity to thrive and entrepreneurs are motivated to start businesses and provide employment to individuals and families in their communities.”

