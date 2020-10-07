Bob Good earns endorsements from Fifth District sheriffs, prosecutors

Eight sheriffs and four Commonwealth’s attorneys have endorsed Fifth District Republican congressional nominee Bob Good.

“Bob Good is a strong defender of the men and women who wear the uniform of law enforcement. No one will fight harder for us in Washington, D.C.,” Campbell County Sheriff Whit Clark said.

“Bob Good is a leader we can count on,” Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller said. “He has served in local office and understands the needs of our communities. He will have the back of law enforcement, and he can count on me to have his back in this election. He has my full support.”

Clark and Miller were joined by Rappahannock County Sheriff Connie Compton, Mecklenburg County Sheriff Bobby Hawkins, Buckingham County Sheriff Billy Kidd, Fauquier County Sheriff Brad Mosier, Greene County Sheriff Steve Smith and Pittsylvania County Sheriff Michael Taylor among sheriff’s endorsements.

Commonwealth’s attorneys endorsing Good include A.J. Dudley from Franklin County, Les Fleet from Appomattox County, Paul McAndrews from Campbell County, and Wes Nance from Bedford County.

Good had previously received an endorsement from the Charlottesville Fraternal Order of Police.

“I am unequivocal in my support for our local law enforcement,” Good said. “They risk their lives everyday fulfilling the number one function of government, which is to keep citizens safe. There is no higher priority for local government than public safety and I’m proud to have received their endorsements. I will back the blue all the way.”

