Bob Good earns Charlottesville Fraternal Order of Police endorsement in Fifth District race

Fifth District Republican nominee Bob Good has received the endorsement of the Charlottesville Fraternal Order of Police.

“We feel your conservative stance on the issues and your open support of law enforcement in this time where we are constantly coming under scrutiny is just the voice we need representing us in Washington,” said Jon Good, president of the Thompson Hall Lodge #5 FOP.

“If elected, the citizens of the 5th District can be assured they will have a congressman who will work diligently on behalf of the men and women who wear the badge,” Good said.

