BNB Price Drops After Bullish Run – 5 Cryptos That Will Pump Next in 2022

2022 is turning out to be one of the most challenging years for the crypto markets. The current financial situation across the globe and the crash of early 2022 led to the biggest losses in crypto history. The entire market lost over $2 trillion, and just as things started looking a little better, the world entered the largest energy crisis ever.

The situation has put a lot of strain on crypto projects, slowing down their growth to a stop and pushing others to new all-time lows. Even the leading cryptos like Bitcoin and BNB are looking bad at the moment, but a few keep growing, no matter what. Let’s look at the five cryptos expected to pump by the end of the year.

Binance Keeps Losing Value Due To Hacks

Binance’s native token, BNB, was considered one of the most stable cryptos on the market. Since Binance is the world’s largest crypto exchange, BNB tokens are used by millions to complete everyday transactions. However, the recent hacker attacks on BNB’s cross-chain bridge resulted in some huge issues for the world’s leading crypto exchange.

The initial attack targeted about $570m worth of BNB tokens. Once the exchange realized the threat, it was able to reduce damages to ‘only’ $100 million. The problem was contained, but it led to a significant price drop of 6% due to increasing cyberattack concerns among Binance users.

The token’s value fell as low as $275 from a stable level of around $300. BNB tokens kept falling, reaching a low of $273 on October 10th, 2022. More and more investors keep moving to other exchanges and tokens, so let’s look at the top five options likely to pump by the end of the year.

Top 5 Cryptos That Will Pump in 2022

Here’s a quick overview of the top 5 cryptos likely to pump by the end of 2022. You’ll find more details about each one in the review section below.

Tamadoge – New King of Meme Coins IMPT – Eco-Friendly Crypto For Reducing Your Carbon Footprint StepN (GMT) – Web3 Lifestyle Health App Battle Infinity – New Crypto Built Around a Fantasy Sports Game Decentraland – The World’s Most Popular Metaverse Project

Top 5 Cryptos That Will Pump in 2022 – Reviewed

Let’s see what each of these unique blockchain projects offers in more detail.

1. Tamadoge – New King of Meme Coins

Tamadoge is one of the most anticipated new blockchain projects set to go live in late 2022. It’s the latest addition to the meme coin ecosystem and aims to raise the bar for all other tokens in the niche. Namely, Tamadoge will be the first meme coin with excellent token utilization and advanced features such as a metaverse, a built-in NFT system, and play-to-earn mechanics.

At its core, Tamadoge is a game with multiple high-end blockchain features. It’s loosely based on a popular hand-held game from the 90s called Tamagotchi. Like in the original game, players must take care of their pets as they grow. Every pet doubles as an NFT, allowing players to trade them using native TAMA tokens. All transactions within the Tamaverse require these tokens, which gives the platform excellent token utilization.

Tamadoge closed the official presale months before schedule, raising over $19 million in less than seven weeks. If you missed your chance to invest in the project, you can now find TAMA tokens on OKX, MEXC, and LBank, with more CEX/DEX listings coming soon. The tokens have already gained over 500%, and after the current price correction, that could increase to 5,000% or more.

2. IMPT – Eco-Friendly Crypto For Reducing Your Carbon Footprint

IMPT is the world’s first carbon footprint reduction blockchain project aiming to spread awareness about carbon pollution and help reduce emissions. It’s built on top of advanced blockchain technology, making it easy to track, trade, and mint carbon credits, turning them into unique NFTs.

The platform partnered up with over 10,000 worldwide brands across multiple industries, allowing both individual shoppers and large corporations to reduce their carbon emissions. Every purchase from these brands generates IMPT tokens that appear in your wallet. The tokens can be minted into NFTs and traded on the platform’s built-in exchange.

IMPT’s carbon credits work as any other cryptocurrency, but they impact the world around us. The project is in presale and has raised over $3.3 million in less than a week! IMPT tokens are available for $0,018, and after the official launch, they are expected to become one of the rare cryptos to pump their price by the end of 2022.

3. StepN (GMT) – Web3 Lifestyle Health App

StepN is another crypto that will pump in 2022. It’s a blockchain project built around a lifestyle health app that allows you to generate tokens by moving. It uses the Move-To-Earn (M2E) formula to reward active users with tokens every time they go out for a walk, run, or do exercises at the gym. In a way, it’s similar to Play-to-Earn, but instead of playing games, the players have to stay active to generate tokens.

The app has game-fi and social-fi features, a built-in NFT store, worldwide competitions, and a massive active community. Anyone can start generating GMT tokens as soon as they download the StepN app and purchase their first pair of virtual sneakers that work as NFTs. The app is widely advertised by athletes, celebs, and online influencers, and it’s growing extremely fast.

Depending on the sneakers you choose, you can generate anywhere between 4 and 20 GMT tokens per hour of exercise, and the more you move, the more tokens you will get. It offers an interesting approach to coin generation, especially if you’re the type of person that likes to stay active.

4. Battle Infinity – New Crypto Built Around a Fantasy Sports Game

Battle Infinity is the world’s first blockchain game platform built around fantasy sports teams. As such, it caters to two multi-billion dollars industries, making it an excellent investment. Battle Infinity is set in a vibrant metaverse where users can meet, build teams, and battle them in the Battle Arena.

The project is divided into six categories, offering users everything from building and renting virtual plots of land, battling fantasy sports teams against each other, a built-in NFT store, and much more. The IBAT Premier League works like a worldwide fantasy sports league where players compete in full-fledged leagues for super-valuable prizes. Moreover, every time you win, you get free IBAT tokens as rewards, allowing you to upgrade teams, buy accessories from the IBAT store, and much more.

Find IBAT tokens on LBank, MEXC, and other listings and become a part of one of the best-designed new blockchain projects on the market.

5. Decentraland – The World’s Most Popular Metaverse Project

Lastly, we have Decentraland, the most popular metaverse project on the market. It’s one of the largest gaming crypto projects in terms of market cap, and it offers players multiple options for earning tokens. The game requires players to buy virtual plots of land and build unique buildings they can exchange for native tokens.

Of course, the platform features a built-in NFT store, various customizations, and multiple passive income options. It became famous after Snoop Dogg bought a plot of land for over $1 million, and it keeps attracting new players daily. The platform is one of the strongest metaverse projects on the market, which makes it an excellent investment this year.

Bottom Line

There you have it – if you’re looking to make significant returns on your crypto investments, the five projects above are your safest options. However, the first two mentions are likely to result in the highest gains, so visit the official pages of Tamadoge and IMPT to read more about their unique offers. Invest today, and you could be looking at some incredible gains by the end of the year. Good luck!