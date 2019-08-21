Blunders cost Hillcats in 5-2 loss to Dash

Coming off their final off-day of the regular season, the Hillcats lost on Tuesday night, falling to Winston-Salem 5-2.

Lynchburg (25-30, 57-65) loses its first series opener since August 2 as the loss against the Dash (28-28, 66-54) pushes the Hillcats to a season-high eight games under .500.

The Hillcats drew blood first in the second inning. Gavin Collins singled to lead off the frame and moved up to second base on a wild pitch. Two batters later, Jonathan Laureano grounded out to second base, allowing Collins to cross home plate for the first run of the game. That gave Lynchburg a 1-0 advantage.

Winston-Salem answered back in the third. Evan Skoug drew a one-out walk and Tate Blackman then reached base on an error by Hillcats second baseman Connor Smith. After Steele Walker walked to load the bases, Tyler Frost hit a sacrifice fly to left field to plate Skoug. On the play, Blackman was also able to score after a throwing error by left fielder Jodd Carter. That gave Winston-Salem a 2-1 lead.

Blackman got on board to lead off the fifth when he was hit by a pitch from Juan Mota (Loss, 2-3). Andrew Vaughn then knocked in Blackman on a hard groundout to shortstop. That put Winston-Salem ahead 3-1.

In the sixth, Mitch Roman drew a walk to begin the frame. Johan Cruz singled to put two aboard. Skoug’s single scored Roman, and a sacrifice fly by Frost plated Cruz to extend the Dash lead to 5-1.

Lynchburg trimmed the deficit in the sixth. A one-out single by Steven Kwan was followed by a single from Mitch Reeves. Kwan then scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-2 Winston-Salem, capping the scoring.

Mota surrendered five runs (two earned) over five innings of work. Dakody Clemmer and Manuel Alvarez each tossed a pair of scoreless frames out of the bullpen.

Zach Lewis (Win, 6-6) allowed two runs (none earned) across six frames for Winston-Salem. Andrew Perez tossed a scoreless inning and Wyatt Burns (Save, 3) followed suit with a pair of blank innings.

The start of the game was delayed 31 minutes due to rain.

The Hillcats will look to bounce back in the middle match on Wednesday. Lynchburg is sending left-hander Juan Hillman (4-12, 4.23) to the hill to square off against righty Jorgan Cavanerio (8-2, 3.00). First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

