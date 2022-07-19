‘Blue’s Clues & You! Live on Stage’ to make stop at Altria Theater in Richmond
Round Room Live and Nickelodeon have announced the U.S. tour of “Blue’s Clues & You! Live On Stage” including a stop in Richmond at the Altria Theater on December 9.
“Blue’s Clues & You! Live on Stage” is a new theater production based on the preschool television series.
“We are thrilled to bring ‘Blue’s Clues & You! Live On Stage’ to families all across the country,” said Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live, in a news release. “’Blue’s Clues’ is a beloved show that has captivated children for generations. We are honored and excited to be bringing such iconic characters to the stage in a riveting, engaging production that the whole family will enjoy.”
The show features a new story crafted by “Blue’s Clues” co-creator Angela Santomero and under the direction of industry veterans John Tartaglia (Annie, The Wizard of Oz, Tarzan and Shrek the Musical at The Muny) and Melanie Lockyer (Allegiance, Les Misérables at the Fresno Grand Opera, Smokey Joe’s Café and Miss Saigon at Music Theatre Wichita).
“Blue’s Clues and You! Live on Stage” will include an array of distinctive puppets and puppetry techniques, as well as intricate scenic design utilizing LED video screens to transport audiences through moments and worlds unique to Blue and her friends. The show includes a mash-up of fan-favorite music from the television series and a lineup of brand-new original songs.
According to the release, the show centers on Blue, Josh and their friends who need help conjuring up a magical theater show. The audience will have to solve Blue’s Clues to find out what Josh needs to make the show.
Tickets are available now at AltriaTheater.com or by phone at (800) 514-ETIX.
The tour includes 50 plus cities in the United States. For more information on the production, visit bluesclueslive.com