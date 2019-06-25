Blue Ridge Parkway seeks new operator for Northwest Trading Post

The National Park Service announced the opportunity to acquire the remainder of a concession contract for retail operations at the Northwest Trading Post on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The Northwest Trading Post is located at Milepost 259, in Ashe County, and is approximately 45 minutes north of Boone and Blowing Rock, North Carolina. The Northwest Trading Post has offered retail merchandise and food and beverage services to visitors since 1958.

Due to unforeseen circumstances the current concession operator, Sally Mae’s LLC, is unable to fulfill the terms of their contract. Sally Mae’s LLC is interested in selling the business and transferring the contract to a new operator. The sale of the business includes associated inventory, displays and point of sale systems. In 2018, the Northwest Trading Post’s gross revenues were $323,984, during the mid-April to late-October operating season. Northwest Trading Post facilities consist of a 2160 square foot retail building and a 960 square foot storage building, owned by the National Park Service.

This contract transfer is subject to approval from the National Park Service. The current concession contract ends in May 2023 and present services (including retail merchandise, packaged food and beverage sales) could be adjusted subject to review and approval by the National Park Service.

For more information, contact Blue Ridge Parkway Concessions Specialist Laura Nelson at 828.348.3407 or email Laura_S_Nelson@nps.gov; or contact Sally Mae’s LLC owner Bill Radcliff at 336.877.7827 or radfarmva@gmail.com.

