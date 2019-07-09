Blue Ridge Parkway seeks firewood vendors

The National Park Service is seeking vendors interested in providing firewood sales at select Blue Ridge Parkway campgrounds.

Approved vendors will operate seasonally from mid-May through October and be issued a Commercial Use Authorization (CUA). All firewood sold must be state or federally certified as heat treated.

Operators can provide service by one of the following methods:

Sell state or federally certified, heat treated firewood onsite to campers from a designated location for three hours or more per day. Sell certified, heat treated firewood from a secure storage device via the honor system, with cash stored in a lock box. Vendor will be responsible for regularly supplying firewood and emptying cash box. NPS staff or volunteers will lock or unlock storage facility at designated hours.

Vendors are needed ONLY at the following locations:

Crabtree Falls Campground, Milepost 340, 92 sites

Linville Falls Campground, Milepost 316, 70 sites

Doughton Park Campground, Milepost 239, 135 sites

Rocky Knob Campground, Milepost 167, 109 sites

Otter Creek Campground, Milepost 61, 69 sites

Interested parties are required to submit an application, including requested location(s) and a $100 application fee, no later than July 22, 2019. To learn more about this opportunity, including how to apply, please contact Matt Micale, Blue Ridge Parkway Permits Coordinator, at blri_permits@nps.gov or 828.348.3441.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google