Blue Ridge Parkway reopens six-mile section near Roanoke

A six-mile section of the Blue Ridge Parkway near Roanoke closed since Sept. 6 has been reopened.

The section, stretching from Milepost 106 to Milepost 112, was closed on Sept. 6 due to hazardous driving conditions caused by settling of subsurface material under the roadway.

Patching of the hazard areas has been completed, and the road is back open for travel. Funding to complete full restoration of this portion of the motor road is anticipated in 2023 or later.

Remember, before planning travel on the Parkway, always check the Parkway’s Real Time Road Map for potential closures at go.nps.gov/ ParkwayRoads.