Blue Ridge Parkway reopens sections along 469-mile route

Several sections of the Blue Ridge Parkway have now opened after being cleared from the weekend storm event.

MP 0 at Shenandoah National Park – MP 29 at VA Route 603

MP 105.8 at US Route 460 – MP 121.4 at US Route 220

MP 290.8 at Green Hill Rd. – MP 317.5 at US HWY 221 including Linville Falls

MP 375.7 at Ox Creek Rd. – MP 469 at Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Campgrounds in these sections will reopen on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, at 12:00 p.m. Other campgrounds, and visitor facilities, will reopen pending assessments and any necessary clean-up of storm debris.

Storm clean up continues in many locations along the Blue Ridge Parkway. Persistent hazardous weather conditions on Monday prevented crews from accessing the road and facilities along sections of the Parkway in northwest North Carolina and Virginia. Crews are now in these areas assessing the motor road and facilities for reopening.

Remaining sections of the Parkway are closed to ALL traffic, including cyclists and pedestrians. Attempts to route around gates and barriers require staff time which in turn delays opening times. The public’s cooperation with the remaining closures is important to visitor and staff safety as well as the protection of Parkway resources.

Parkway staff will continue to share updates about the status of the road via the Parkway’s website, and its Twitter and Facebook pages. Park visitors and neighbors are encouraged to check these sites regularly for information and before heading out to the Parkway. Access to road status information on the Parkway’s Real Time Road Map website is currently intermittent.

