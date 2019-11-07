Blue Ridge Parkway rangers searching for missing Virginia man

Blue Ridge Parkway rangers are searching for a 63-year-old male near the northern end of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

James Albert Hogue, of Bristow, was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and blue jeans. He is 6’1”, has brown eyes, and a scar on his right arm. A missing person’s report has been filed with Bedford County.

Hogue’s unoccupied motorcycle was first noticed at the Thunder Ridge Parking Area, near Milepost 75, on Oct. 26. It is not uncommon for vehicles to be left at parkway overlooks for extended periods while owners are on a backcountry hike. However, after two days, Parkway law enforcement rangers began an investigation and learned that Hogue was last seen two weeks prior when Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office contacted him.

Contact the Parkway’s Dispatch Center at 828.298.2491 or the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at 888.653.0009 to report any information regarding Hogue or his whereabouts.

