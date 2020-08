Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

A single-vehicle motor vehicle accident near milepost 105 on the Blue Ridge Parkway reported on Saturday at 7 p.m. took the lives of two people.

Preliminary investigations reveal that a southbound vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed lost control and rolled, ejecting three occupants who were not wearing seatbelts.

One passenger, Jiuver Espinoza- Regalado (19 years old from Honduras) was pronounced dead on the scene and two other passengers were transported with life threatening injuries to a local hospital.