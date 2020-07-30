Blue Ridge Parkway increases recreational access to campgrounds in North Carolina, Virginia
Blue Ridge Parkway will reopen access to four campgrounds at four locations in Virginia and North Carolina beginning Friday.
Virginia
- Peaks of Otter Campground, Milepost 85.9
- Rocky Knob Campground, Milepost 169
North Carolina
- Julian Price Park Campground, Milepost 297
- Linville Falls Campground, Milepost 316.4
Reservations for each location are now available through www.recreation.gov with dates beginning July 31.
The following areas continue to be available:
- Select concession operations (additional details available on park website)
- Picnic Areas
- Select Additional Restrooms
- All Parkway trails, and
- All other sections of the motor route in North Carolina and Virginia, except for a road closure from Milepost 115.5 to Milepost 135.9, from the Explore Park Access Road to Adney Gap, due to multiple road hazards
With public health in mind or due to ongoing projects or repairs, the following seasonal visitor facilities remain closed:
- Visitor Centers park-wide
- Otter Creek Campground
- Doughton Park Campground
- Crabtree Falls Campground and Picnic Area
- Mount Pisgah Campground
Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted at www.nps.gov/blri and social media channels.
Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.
