Blue Ridge Parkway increases recreational access to campgrounds in North Carolina, Virginia

Blue Ridge Parkway will reopen access to four campgrounds at four locations in Virginia and North Carolina beginning Friday.

Virginia

Peaks of Otter Campground, Milepost 85.9

Rocky Knob Campground, Milepost 169

North Carolina

Julian Price Park Campground, Milepost 297

Linville Falls Campground, Milepost 316.4

Reservations for each location are now available through www.recreation.gov with dates beginning July 31.

The following areas continue to be available:

Select concession operations (additional details available on park website)

Picnic Areas

Select Additional Restrooms

All Parkway trails, and

All other sections of the motor route in North Carolina and Virginia, except for a road closure from Milepost 115.5 to Milepost 135.9, from the Explore Park Access Road to Adney Gap, due to multiple road hazards

With public health in mind or due to ongoing projects or repairs, the following seasonal visitor facilities remain closed:

Visitor Centers park-wide

Otter Creek Campground

Doughton Park Campground

Crabtree Falls Campground and Picnic Area

Mount Pisgah Campground

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted at www.nps.gov/blri and social media channels.

Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

