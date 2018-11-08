Blue Ridge Parkway announces multiple temporary closures for routine maintenance

Published Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, 12:34 pm

National Park Service maintenance personnel are conducting boom axe operations in multiple locations along the 469-mile Blue Ridge Parkway between now and the end of the year.

Visitors should anticipate intermittent and temporary closures in active work zones as indicated. Both lanes of the Parkway will be closed to all activity (cars, bicycles, and hikers) in active work zones to ensure the safety of the maintenance workers as well as Parkway visitors.

Closure areas are as follows:

Mileposts

(from North to South)

 State Vicinity of Dates
MP 66 – 85 VA US501 – VA Route 43 December 3 – 7, 2018
MP 91 – 106 VA VA Route 43 – VA Route 460 November 26 – 29, 2018
MP 112 – 120 VA VA Route 24  – US Route 220 December 3 – 21, 2018
MP 120 – 136 VA Bent Mountain Area November 12 – 30, 2018
MP 393 – 407 NC French Broad River to Buck Springs Tunnel November 15 – 28, 2018

 

Affected sections close at approximately 8:00 a.m. each weekday and re-open daily by 4:30 p.m. EST in work zone areas. The road will be open on the weekend. Those who normally commute on the Parkway during the week may want to find alternate routes.

Annually, Blue Ridge Parkway maintenance and resource management staff conduct maintenance activities that help control vegetation growth along the Parkway. To help insure safe sight distances and a clear right-of-way, this work requires using a large tractor with a cutting head on a long arm, or boom. This tractor must remain in the travel lanes during operation to properly perform its work while cutting the banks and road shoulders.

Specific information regarding daily closures, related to this project or for any other reason, is available on the Parkway’s Real Time Road Map, found atwww.nps.gov/maps/blri/road-closures/ .

