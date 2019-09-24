Blue Ridge Industries to expand manufacturing facility in Frederick County

Blue Ridge Industries, a custom plastic injection molder and assembler of plastic parts, will invest $3.7 million to expand its manufacturing facility in Frederick County.

The project will create 13 new jobs in engineering, production, and maintenance.

“Blue Ridge Industries is a valued employer and corporate partner in the Commonwealth, and the company’s decision to expand reflects the strength of our manufacturing sector, which continues to provide 21st-century job opportunities for Virginians,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “We thank the company for aiding our efforts to grow and diversify Virginia’s economy, for its commitment to the region’s workforce, and for its continued investment in Frederick County.”

Founded in 1985, Blue Ridge Industries, Inc. (BRI), is a woman-owned, ISO 9001:2015 certified contract manufacturer specializing in custom injection molding, product design, and mass production serving diverse markets such as construction, commercial products, and electronic enclosures. BRI operates injection molding presses ranging from 112 to 950 tons. The company’s long molding experience spans commodity-grade and specialty engineered resins with complex additive blends. In addition, BRI offers an array of assembly options, specialized decorating, rapid prototyping in support of manufacturing, and end-user fulfillment. BRI has nearly 100,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space and over 115 team members.

“Manufacturing is booming across all regions of the Commonwealth, and it is exciting to see this momentum continue with the growth of homegrown companies like Blue Ridge Industries in the Northern Shenandoah Valley,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The region’s strategic location along Interstate 81 allows for quick and efficient shipping to distribution centers across the East Coast, while its proximity to Washington, D.C. provides a steady pipeline of talent from an extended labor force of over 500,000. We are proud that BRI is thriving in Virginia, and look forward to its future success in Frederick County.”

“Blue Ridge Industries, Inc. is pleased to be growing in Virginia, and BRI’s strategic location in Frederick County contributes to our success in two key ways,” said Jim Possehl, General Manager of BRI. “First, BRI’s location on Interstate 81 enables products to be quickly shipped to distribution centers up and down the East Coast of the United States. Second, the location provides the company with opportunities to build a dedicated team made up of members of the region’s skilled workforce in one of the fastest growing areas of Virginia. These advantages, along with proximity to several major manufacturers, enable BRI to be successful in executing our mission to create quality solutions through dedicated partnerships, integrity, efficiency, and teamwork.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with the Frederick County Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia and will support Blue Ridge Industries’ job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

“We are proud Blue Ridge Industries has chosen to expand in Frederick County,” said Charles S. DeHaven, Jr., Chairman of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors. “Our manufacturing sector continues to thrive because of the success of companies like BRI, who are dedicated to employee training and product innovation.”

“This is a valuable investment in Frederick County and an important investment for Blue Ridge Industries, Inc. as they continue to expand,” said Sen. Jill Vogel. “BRI is a special company that has always innovated to meet the needs of its customers. Frederick County has a strong workforce, and we want to support companies who contribute so much to our workforce and to our economy.”

“Investing in our workforce is a critical role of government, and I am proud that VEDP has succeeded in helping Blue Ridge Industries expand its operations in Frederick County,” said Del. Wendy Gooditis. “The hardworking people at VEDP and BRI have shown us how government and industry can work hand in hand to expand opportunity.”