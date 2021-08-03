Blue Ridge Health District hosting COVID-19 town hall

The Blue Ridge Health District and the City of Charlottesville Office of Communications will host a virtual COVID-19 Town Hall on Thursday at 1 p.m.

BRHD staff and local pediatricians will provide answers to commonly asked questions, updates regarding vaccination efforts, back-to-school planning, and an open forum for live questions from the community.

To register for this Zoom webinar click here.

The public may submit questions prior to the Town Hall by filling out this form by 8 a.m. on Wednesday:.

Other ways to view the Town Hall will be on the City’s Facebook, Twitter and Boxcast TV streams, as well as Comcast Cable Channel 10 and the BRHD Facebook page.

Town Hall panelists will include the following experts:

Dr. Denise Bonds, BRHD Medical Director

Dr. Paige Perriello, Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville

Dr. Jeffrey Vergales, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, UVA Health

Jen Fleisher, BRHD Vaccination Project Manager

Jason Elliott, BRHD Public Information Officer