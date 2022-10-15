Menu
Blue Ridge Health District: Flu season predicted to be severe
Blue Ridge Health District: Flu season predicted to be severe

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
Sick child
(© Suzi Media – stock.adobe.com)

Based on influenza “flu” trends across South America, this year’s season is predicted to be severe, according to the Blue Ridge Health District.

While the flu may not seem like a big deal, it’s important to remember it can be fatal to the elderly, young children and people with chronic health conditions.

BRHD flu preventative action tips

  • Avoid close contact with those who are sick
  • Stay home when you don’t feel well
  • Cover coughs and sneezes (tissue preferred!)
  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
  • Clean and disinfect surfaces that may be contaminated with the flu virus
  • Get vaccinated

The flu vaccine is one of the most effective methods for reducing transmission and preventing hospitalizations and death, according to the BRHD.

Like other vaccines, it can’t guarantee you won’t contract the virus at all, but it can significantly lower your chances of experiencing severe illness.

The vaccine changes every year to reflect the dominant strains circulating in our communities, so last year’s dose won’t protect you this year.

Particularly for those at higher risk, getting the annual flu vaccine is essential to staying healthy and out of the hospital.

To find a flu vaccine near you, search the HealthMap vaccine finder or reach out to your primary care physician.

Visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website for more information on how to prevent the spread and keep yourself safe this flu season.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

