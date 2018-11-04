Blue Ridge Community College November 2018 events
Discussion: Separation of Families
Monday, Nov 5; 11:30 am; P104
Allison García is a local author who addresses the issue of the separation of families in her new book, Finding Amor.
Contact: Claudia Etchebarne Hernandez; bretchC@brcc.edu; 453-2349
Fine Arts Center Performance: Robert Jospe’ Express
Saturday, Nov 10; 7 pm; FAC V135
Jazz, Latin, Funk, and R&B includes keyboards, electric bass, and guitar. This is jazz with an electric edge. Adults-$15; students free. Reserve tickets online: brcc.edu/fac/performances.
Contact: Sandi Belcher; belchers@brcc.edu; 453-2216
Fine Arts Center Performance: Urinetown
Thursday-Saturday, Nov 15-17, 7 pm; Sunday, Nov 18, 3 pm; FAC V135
BRCC Children’s Theatre Workshop performance. Adults-$15; students free. Reserve tickets online: brcc.edu/fac/performances.
Contact: Sandi Belcher; belchers@brcc.edu; 453-2216
Brown Bag Travel Lecture: Norway
Friday, Nov 16; 11:30 am-12:30 pm; J117
Robin Hawks presents “Norway: One of the Happiest Countries in the World.” Sponsored by Cultural Affairs.
Contact: Pam Monger-Storey; mongerp@brcc.edu; 453-2300
Thanksgiving & Fall Break: Nov 19-23
No classes. All offices closed. Classes resume Nov 26.
Fine Arts Center Exhibit: Multifarious II
BRCC faculty exhibit runs through Dec 5. Gallery hours: Monday-Friday, 9 am-4 pm.
Contact: Jennifer Whitmore; whitmorej@brcc.edu; 453-2380