Blue Ridge Community College November 2018 events

Discussion: Separation of Families

Monday, Nov 5; 11:30 am; P104

Allison García is a local author who addresses the issue of the separation of families in her new book, Finding Amor.

Contact: Claudia Etchebarne Hernandez; bretchC@brcc.edu; 453-2349

Fine Arts Center Performance: Robert Jospe’ Express

Saturday, Nov 10; 7 pm; FAC V135

Jazz, Latin, Funk, and R&B includes keyboards, electric bass, and guitar. This is jazz with an electric edge. Adults-$15; students free. Reserve tickets online: brcc.edu/fac/performances.

Contact: Sandi Belcher; belchers@brcc.edu; 453-2216

Fine Arts Center Performance: Urinetown

Thursday-Saturday, Nov 15-17, 7 pm; Sunday, Nov 18, 3 pm; FAC V135

BRCC Children’s Theatre Workshop performance. Adults-$15; students free. Reserve tickets online: brcc.edu/fac/performances.

Contact: Sandi Belcher; belchers@brcc.edu; 453-2216

Brown Bag Travel Lecture: Norway

Friday, Nov 16; 11:30 am-12:30 pm; J117

Robin Hawks presents “Norway: One of the Happiest Countries in the World.” Sponsored by Cultural Affairs.

Contact: Pam Monger-Storey; mongerp@brcc.edu; 453-2300

Thanksgiving & Fall Break: Nov 19-23

No classes. All offices closed. Classes resume Nov 26.

Fine Arts Center Exhibit: Multifarious II

BRCC faculty exhibit runs through Dec 5. Gallery hours: Monday-Friday, 9 am-4 pm.

Contact: Jennifer Whitmore; whitmorej@brcc.edu; 453-2380

