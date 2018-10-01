Blue Ridge Community College calendar items: October 2018

Blue Ridge Community College calendar items for October. Events are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated.

Fine Arts Center Exhibit: Matt Eich

“Sin and Salvation in Baptist Town” photography exhibit runs through Oct 15. Gallery hours: Monday-Friday, 9 am-4 pm.

Contact: Jennifer Whitmore; whitmorej@brcc.edu; 453-2380

College Transfer Fair

Tuesday, Oct 16; 10:30 am -1 pm; P126A/B

Meet with over 25 admission representatives. Learn about transfer options. Snacks provided.

Contact: Rajan Shore; shorer@brcc.edu; 453-2382

Veterinary Technology Information Session

Wednesday, Oct 17; 5 pm; Houff G186-188

Learn more about the BRCC Veterinary Technology Program.

Contact: Catherine Rosenberg; rosenbergc@brcc.edu; 453-2279

Brown Bag Travel Lecture: Jackson Hole, the Grand Tetons, and Yellowstone

Friday, Oct 19; 11:30 am-12:30 pm; J117

Highlights from a trip to Jackson Hole, WY, the Grand Tetons, and Yellowstone by Dean of Student Services, Annette Williams. Sponsored by Cultural Affairs.

Contact: Pam Monger-Storey; mongerp@brcc.edu; 453-2300

Fine Arts Center Exhibit: Multifarious II

Thursday, Oct 25, 3 pm, Theater V135 (Artist lecture); 4 pm (reception in Gallery V121)

BRCC faculty exhibit runs Oct 19-Dec 5. Gallery hours: Monday-Friday, 9 am-4 pm.

Contact: Jennifer Whitmore; whitmorej@brcc.edu; 453-2380

Virginia Hunger Symposium Event: Empty Bowl Dinner

Thursday, Oct 25; 6 pm; P126

Empty Bowl Dinner raises funds and awareness for the VA Hunger Symposium. $15 minimum donation includes soup & beverages; sponsored by NSLS/Enactus. Tickets available at the Bookstore or Campus Coffee using cash or check.

Contact: Kelly Jones; jonesk@brcc.edu; 453-2200

Fine Arts Center Performance: Carrie the Musical

Thursday – Saturday, Oct 25-27, 7pm; Sunday, Oct 28, 3 pm; FAC V135

Musical based on Stephen King’s bestselling novel. All proceeds benefit the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. Adults-$15; students free. Reserve tickets online: brcc.edu/fac/performances.

Contact: Sandi Belcher; belchers@brcc.edu; 453-2216

