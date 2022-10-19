Menu
blue ridge childrens museum to host fall lantern walk
Culture

Blue Ridge Children’s Museum to host fall lantern walk, lantern-making workshop

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

blue ridge childrens museum logoThe Blue Ridge Children’s Museum will be hosting its annual Lantern Walk on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The community is invited to commemorate the Season of Lights with a lantern-making workshop from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The natural playground will also be open.

The lantern walk will take place from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Everyone will walk together with lanterns and flashlights to the Constitution Park Pavilion to enjoy cider and donuts.

The event will also feature music and story telling.

The BRCM is located at 201 Short Street in Waynesboro.

In case of rain, the event will be moved to Sunday, Nov. 13.

For more information or to register, visit www.blueridgechildrensmuseum.org

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

