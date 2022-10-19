Blue Ridge Children’s Museum to host fall lantern walk, lantern-making workshop

The Blue Ridge Children’s Museum will be hosting its annual Lantern Walk on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The community is invited to commemorate the Season of Lights with a lantern-making workshop from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The natural playground will also be open.

The lantern walk will take place from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Everyone will walk together with lanterns and flashlights to the Constitution Park Pavilion to enjoy cider and donuts.

The event will also feature music and story telling.

The BRCM is located at 201 Short Street in Waynesboro.

In case of rain, the event will be moved to Sunday, Nov. 13.

For more information or to register, visit www.blueridgechildrensmuseum.org