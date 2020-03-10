Blue Forge Axe Throwing bringing niche sport to Buena Vista

Buena Vista, get ready to split some timber, because this April, Blue Forge Axe Throwing is opening its doors downtown.

For those unfamiliar with the sport, axe throwing can best be defined as “darts but with an axe.”

It’s a rapidly growing sport that was recently featured on ESPN.

Now, Blue Forge is taking aim to bring the excitement of flying iron to the Shenandoah Valley.

Blue Forge is currently operated by local resident David Dixon and his team, comprised entirely of people in the Buena Vista and Lexington area.

Dixon has a history of entrepreneurship, and is currently chair of business department at Southern Virginia University.

Blue Forge is working closely with the “Go BV” project to help revitalize the BV downtown and partner with other local businesses. Blue Forge is also in the process of joining the World Axe Throwing League in order to host tournaments bringing teams in from other areas to compete in official events.

In addition to axe throwing, Blue Forge is planning to serve refreshments, including beer and craft sodas. They also have plans to expand and offer additional forms of entertainment.

Blue Forge Axe Throwing is currently renovating the building formerly occupied by the Buena Vista Arts Council, located at 2037 Magnolia Ave., with the help of local volunteers.

Anyone who wants to help can contact ​blueforgeaxe@gmail.com​. Doors are planned to open by April 20th.

