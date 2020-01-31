Bloomberg highlights need to prevent gun violence in new Virginia ads

Former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign today is releasing new digital ads featuring Colin Goddard and Brenda Moss, two Virginians affected by gun violence.

Goddard was shot and injured in the mass shooting at Virginia Tech on April 16, 2007, in which 32 classmates and faculty were killed.

Moss’s 34 year-old son, Shawn, was killed on Aug. 26, 2014 in Lynchburg, and she has since become an outspoken advocate for gun violence prevention and an active member of Moms Demand Action.

The digital ads will run online and across Virginia and are a part of a series of videos featuring gun violence survivors from twelve states to show the impact gun violence has had on communities across the country.

On Thursday, the Bloomberg campaign released “George,” the ad that will air during Super Bowl LIV on Sunday. The ad features Calandrian Simpson-Kemp, a mother from Texas whose son, George Kemp Jr., was shot and killed.

Simpson-Kemp is an active member of Moms Demand Action, the grassroots movement of Americans fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence.

Watch the video here.

