Blogcast w/Chris Graham: The Greatest Show on Earth

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Here’s the reason Donald Trump can mock Christine Blasey Ford and get away with it: because you let him.

He mocked the idea of John McCain being a war hero because he’d been a prisoner of war, then in a meeting with advisors in the White House falsely asserted that McCain hadn’t even been a POW.

He mocked a New York Times reporter with a disability at a campaign rally. You laughed.

He mocked Lindsey Graham, who now is his supplicant in the Senate.

Somebody has pictures of Lindsey doing something real bad. Has to be the case.

Ted Cruz’s wife: remember that one? He even suggested that Cruz’s father may have had something to do with the Kennedy assassination.

You see where Cruz’s lips are planted now.

He likes to grab women “by the pussy”: white women were the key to his 2016 election win, over a woman, who he led crowds in chanting about the need to “lock her up,” over emails, or something or the other.

He’s paid off porn actresses that she slept with. He covered up his parents fraudulently giving him $413 million to start him on the path to his fortune, which may be worth that much, may not be, and sold you on the notion that he did it all himself.

He said in a speech in 2016 that he wanted Russian hackers to break into Hillary Clinton’s computers to find her emails. According to the indictment of 13 Russian nationals charged with interfering in the 2016 election, they first breached Clinton campaign computers that night, which, no surprise there, right?

No collusion, yeah, yeah.

And among the haul of information they came up: the Clinton campaign’s voter modeling, which was used to tilt the scales in several Midwestern swing states, the key to Trump winning the electoral vote despite losing the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes.

Fake news, right?

That’s what Trump says to all of it. He never explicitly denies anything. He just blames it on the “failing New York Times,” “fake news,” the “lying media,” which “hates America,” drones on about “loser” Democrats who can’t get over the 2016 election.

He’s been full of crap since his early days as a nobody New York City developer who needed his daddy to bail him out multiple times.

The only thing he’s good at is convincing people that he’s not what he is, but instead what he says he is.

Can’t blame the carnival huckster for being a carnival huckster.

It’s on you for letting him sell you tickets to the freak show and convincing you that it’s the greatest show on earth.

Column by Chris Graham

Related Stories

Shop Google

Comment

News From Around the Web