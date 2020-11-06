Block size limits of Bitcoin

The limits in the parameter of the bitcoin protocol that determines its size is called the block size limit for that transaction. That can be performed on the network are approximately every 10 minutes. At the beginning, there were no limits when the bitcoin was launched so Satoshi added a limit of one megabyte when leading the project, causing 3 to 7 transactions per second depending on the size of the transaction.

It was replaced with a block equal to a limit of four million units. This changed the counting method in blocks where some data weighs more than others. Now bitcoin block size is four megabytes or two megabytes. The actual size depends on transaction type.

Controversy on block size limit

It is being controversial since its implication there are different opinions about whether there should be any limit or not and if it is necessary that what should be its size. Its creator never explained why he added this limit to the bitcoin protocol. Perhaps he did it for the anti-scamming purpose and prevent hackers from robotically overloading the bitcoin network by adding many large fake transactions.

According to some experts, it may be temporary, and it is not clear how long it will be and when it will be lifted, but the code used for the limit is not temporary. As of now, the bitcoin user has increased so the limit should also increase or it should be completely lifted before filling the blocks with transactions. Satoshi left behind a controversy of agreeing and disagreeing with the need for the bitcoin block limit with a growing number of users demanding to raise or raise the limit which completely increases other combinations than the limit ensures vital safety the protocol and parameters, so it should not be lifted, because it is completely decentralized, there are more complications about the block size

What if the bitcoin block size is too small

Here are some general arguments about the bitcoin block size. If it is too small, the number of transactions will be low. If the bitcoin block size is too small, there will not be enough space to include each person’s transitions if the block size. It is too small and costs of confirmation of the transaction will increase. There will not be much difference between bank transitions and BTC transactions that bitcoin users hope to escape.

That is why large bitcoin users consider the small block size too much and can leave the bitcoin business and switch to any other digital currency and can completely stop using this technology. To learn more about bitcoin, visit bitcoin storm platform.

What if the size of the Bitcoin block was large?

Although it is not good if the block size limit will too small or too big. there are some general expert arguments. There are normally three big risks regarding bitcoin block if too big and several sub risks like big block limits increase operating cost of bitcoin nodes and grow the cost of blockchain storing and increase bandwidth cost of downloading or uploading transactions. Big transactions require big electronic system to verify them so cost of electronic hardware will increase.

So verification of transaction will take longer than usual and cost too much. To understand the process completely, you have to study the blockchain history. So number of bitcoin user will go down, Satoshi acknowledged all your problems in his white paper. Another risk of big blocks can be a cause of centralization of mining if one miner find a block, he sends it to rest of network. Because big block take more time than small ones but most worthy than small one and with more incentive.

Will bitcoin block size limit be increased?

The major Bitcoin blockers want to increase the block limit to increase their profits. The blocks are now capped at four megabytes and at two actual megabytes, Bitcoin developers are not going to increase the block size limit via a fork lasts, which can cause big blockers to leave the bitcoin network of bitcoin users.

The developers are looking for some workarounds to change or increase the block cap, like doing block extensions or anything else that can achieve the same, like making large block sidechains, but when it will happen or not that is unknown. They are focusing more on the lighting network, not sure whether to change the bitcoin block size limit that will or will not occur.

