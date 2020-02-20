Blippi The Musical continues North American tour with stop in Richmond

Children’s YouTube sensation Blippi has added a date at Richmond’s Altria Theater on Tuesday, July 7.

Blippi The Musical is set to bring the vivacious, energetic, and educational children’s character from the screen to the stage for an all-ages extravaganza of fun, dancing, singing and meeting amazing new friends onstage.

Tickets for the Altria Theater Blippi The Musical date go on sale Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at AltriaTheater.com, by phone at 800-513-ETIX (3849) or in person at the Altria Theater box office. Fans can visit blippithemusical.com now for tour dates, ticket information and one-of-a-kind meet and greet packages.

Follow Blippi Live social media for pre-sale access and exclusive tour content.

Blippi’s first tour is bringing the fun and antics of his beloved adventures to the stage, to provide an interactive, family-friendly show unlike anything else out there. Blippi’s appeal lies in his wonder and in the way he looks at the world.

He’s taught millions of kids how to count, colors, letters, and much more. In just a few years since his inception, Blippi has become one of the most popular YouTubers worldwide, with over 200 million views per month and billions in total across 139 countries and 7.4 million followers.

by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.